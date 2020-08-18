GEORGETOWN, Texas [mdash] Donald L. Johnson died August 16, 2020. He was born in Clinton, IA to Carl and Viola Johnson September 12, 1932. Siblings: Lois (Paul) Specht, Shirley (Glen) Gray, Charles Bud (Janet) Johnson, Steve (Kathy) Johnson. Don graduated from Lyons High School in 1949. He w…
Merle Ocken, 73, died August 15, 2020, at University Hospital, Iowa City. Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. today A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
