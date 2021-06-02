Prices quoted Thursday
ADM/Growmark: $7.10
County PIK price: corn $6.81; beans $15.36; oats $3.18; winter wheat $6.42; spring wheat $6.88.
LAWRENCE [mdash] William T. "Bill" Finch, 71, Lawrence, Kansas, died May 29, 2021, at LMH Health. He was born December 25, 1949, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Clifford Edwin and Vesta Florence Owen Finch. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1968. He then attended Mt. St. Clare College. B…
