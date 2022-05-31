Prices quoted Tuesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.81.
*County PIK price: corn $7.77; oats $6.73; beans $17.34; winter wheat $11.78; spring wheat $12.34.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: May 31, 2022 @ 3:24 pm
