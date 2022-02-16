Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.43.
*County PIK price: corn $6.39; oats $6.69; beans $15.46; winter wheat $8.18; spring wheat $9.29.
A wintry mix this evening will taper to a few snow showers overnight. Low around 20F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: February 16, 2022 @ 6:58 pm
