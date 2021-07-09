Prices quoted Friday
• ADM/Growmark: $6.27
• County PIK price: corn $6.54; beans $14.03; oats $3.19; winter wheat $5.91; and spring wheat $7.78.
Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: July 9, 2021 @ 4:36 pm
Coral J. Spitzer, 86, of Fulton, passed away, Wednesday at MercyOne - Clinton. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory - Clinton is assisting the family.
Elizabeth "Betty Dopson Forbish, 85, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday at Mercy One, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
