Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: September 13, 2021 @ 3:38 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Prices quoted Monday
• ADM/Growmark: $5.83
• County PIK price: corn $5.38; beans $12.50; oats $4.16; winter wheat $6.36; and spring wheat $8.49.
Robert Ellsworth Hattery, 75, of Savanna, formerly of Clinton, died Saturday at the Alverno, Clinton. Cremation will take place at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
