Grains Pam Reedy Pam Reedy Author email Jan 21, 2020 2 hrs ago Prices quoted Tuesday. • ADM/Growmark: $3.95. • County PIK price: corn $3.75; beans $8.78; oats $2.86; winter wheat $4.62; and spring wheat $5.25. Tags Price Oat Agriculture Linguistics Corn Winter Wheat Wheat County Pik Grain Pam Reedy Author email Follow Pam Reedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS "> This Week's Circulars Obituaries Bell, Edith Doris Hege Doris J. Hege, 98, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday at the Alverno. Services are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory. SHADLE, Margaret Jun 30, 1953 - Jan 17, 2020 Edith Bell Edith Mae Bell, 67 of Davenport, Iowa, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Genesis East, Davenport. Services are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory. Fall, Velma "> Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDistrict finds buyer for Lyons Middle SchoolComeback CamFulton's dispensary preparing for recreational pot salesConklin charged with drug offenseCity announces intent to sell property to Sawmill MuseumIllness, weather threaten to derail 'The Wizard of Oz'Camanche fire chief: More staff needed to fill out fire departmentFulton council overrides mayor's vetoCity announces holiday hours, garbage scheduleCamanche downs Monticello 77-55 in statement game Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.