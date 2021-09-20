Prices quoted Monday
• ADM/Growmark: $5.22
• County PIK price: corn $5.39; beans $12.57; oats $4.63; winter wheat $6.53; and spring wheat $8.68.
Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Updated: September 20, 2021 @ 5:14 pm
Henry "Jack" Lockhart age 85 of Clinton, died Saturday Sept. 18, 2021 at MercyOne, Clinton. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial at Clinton Lawn Cemetery held later date. The Pape Funeral Home assisting the family.
JEWELL [mdash] Monique M. Bachelder, age 81, died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, IA. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on 2021-09-22 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Jewell, IA. A visitation will be held from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM on 2021-09-28…
Richard A. McGinnis, 58 passed away September 18, 2021 at his home - Bernard, Iowa. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Visit his full obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
