Prices quoted Wednesday
• ADM/Growmark $5.87
• County PIK price: corn $5.79; beans $12.46; oats $6.11; winter wheat $7.46; and spring wheat $9.66.
Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 32F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: December 15, 2021 @ 7:15 pm
Colleen Huling, 63 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, December 15th at her home. Funeral services will be 12:00 noon Monday, December 20, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church, Andover. Visitation 10:00 AM Monday until service time at the church.
Sandra Libby, 80, of Clinton died Friday, December 10th. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 AM Monday, December 27th at the Pape Funeral Home with services set for 10:30 AM.
