Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $6.43; oats $3.42; beans $14.40; winter wheat $8.07; spring wheat $7.96.
Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 4:59 pm
