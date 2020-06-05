Grains Jun 5, 2020 5 hrs ago Prices quoted Friday • ADM/Growmark: $3.29 • County PIK price: corn $3.06; beans $8.27; oats $2.81; winter wheat $4.84; and spring wheat $4.91. Tags Price Oat Agriculture Corn Winter Wheat Wheat County Pik Grain Celebrate the Class of 2020Submit a profile of your favorite graduate to have them featured in our Virtual Graduation 2020 special section. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well! Submit profile COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS "> This Week's Circulars Obituaries Croce, Billy Happel, Richard EHRICH, Alvin Feb 11, 1927 - May 8, 2020 Oveson, William Monroe, Marilyn "> Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesClinton fire responds to three incidents of arson in one nightProtest plays out peacefullyCiting public safety, Clinton mayor enacts city curfewCity seeks bids for former spiritualist camp propertyOrganizers plan Clinton protest to condemn police brutalityCRIME WATCH: Clinton Police DepartmentParty on: 2020 grads can use Econo Lodge ballroom freeCurfew in Clinton begins tonightClinton seniors graduate one at a timeEICC offering 10 free online classes Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
