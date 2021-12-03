Prices quoted Friday
• ADM/Growmark $6.00
• County PIK price: corn $5.67; beans $12.19; oats $6.34; winter wheat $7.63; and spring wheat $9.74.
Annabell "Ann" Shaw, 92 of Camanche passed away Wednesday at MercyOne - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Dan Fullerton, 82, of Clinton, passed away, Tuesday at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
