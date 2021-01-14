Prices quoted Friday
• ADM/Growmark: $5.30
• County PIK price: corn $4.93; beans $13.62; oats $3.35; winter wheat $6.33; and spring wheat $5.61.
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 3:48 pm
Dennis Pingel, 81, of Camanche passed away, Tuesday at Park Vista - Camanche. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. A full obit will be in Saturday's paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.