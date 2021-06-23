Prices quoted Wednesday
• ADM/Growmark: $6.84
•County PIK price: corn $6.48; beans $13.54; oats $2.93; winter wheat $6.12; spring wheat $7.01.
Windy this evening with scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: June 23, 2021 @ 4:43 pm
RINGSTED [mdash] Connie Carter passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2021. She was born September 23, 1965 to Joseph (deceased) and Joyce (deceased) Carter of Miles, Iowa. Connie has three children, DeSaun Carter, Charles (Jessica Grekoff) Carter and Barbara (Adam Parker) Bartelt-Parker. Conn…
Patricia M. Braudt, 84 of Princeton passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home. Services are being planned with the assistance of Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Full obituary will be in Saturday's paper.
