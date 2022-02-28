Grains Pam Reedy Pam Reedy Author email Feb 28, 2022 11 hrs ago Prices quoted Monday. ADM/Growmark: $6.89.County PIK price: corn $6.58; oats $5.85; beans $15.84; winter wheat $8.92; spring wheat $9.44. Tags Price Oat Corn Pik Agriculture Winter Wheat Wheat Grain Trending Video Pam Reedy Author email Follow Pam Reedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Podcasts COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Themas, Richard "Dick" Koh, Maria Laurion, Joyce Ohsann, Lorna Dawson, Donna Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFirst Central State Bank announces promotionsSchools in Eldon to move to 4-day school week next yearCamanche's Bigwood brings home state titleFulton's historic season ends in OT in regional semifinalGilbert’s record game boosts Sabers past Xavier 82-75STATE BOUND: Central DeWitt girls clinch state berth for second yearIf your life changed in 2021, watch for income tax surprisesRebels down Storm in 54-41 District finalRussia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capitalRebels fall 74-43 to unbeaten Golden Hawks one game short Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
