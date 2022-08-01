Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.40.
*County PIK price: corn $7.01; oats $4.58; beans $15.84; winter wheat $8.18; spring wheat $8.54.
Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 9:29 pm
