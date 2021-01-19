Prices quoted Friday
• ADM/Growmark: $5.22
• County PIK price: corn $5.18; beans $13.93; oats $3.42; winter wheat $6.60; and spring wheat $5.84.
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 9F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
