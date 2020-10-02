Prices quoted Friday
ADM/Growmark $3.83
• County PIK price: corn $3.51; beans $9.72; oats $2.55; winter wheat $5.28; and spring wheat $4.67.
Dan Soto, 73, died October 1, 2020, at University Hospital, Iowa City. Visitation 4:00 until 7:00 Tuesday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Graveside Service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Pine Hill Cemetery, Bliedorn. Complete obituary www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
SAVANNA [mdash] Donald James Sites, loving Husband, Father and Grandfather, and lifelong resident of Savanna, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the age of 77. Don suffered a sudden stroke in August and was being cared for at Allure Nursing Center in Mt. Carroll. Friends may visit w…
