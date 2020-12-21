Prices quoted Monday
• ADM/Growmark: $4.50
• County PIK price: corn $4.21; beans $11.80; oats $3.13; winter wheat $5.86; and spring wheat $5.07.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 22F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 22F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 21, 2020 @ 5:45 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Carla Jo Kostka, age 63 of Clinton, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Unity Point Hospital. A gathering of family and friends is being planned for Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Pape Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.