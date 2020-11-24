Prices quoted Friday
• ADM/Growmark: $4.32
• County PIK price: corn $4.07; beans $11.43; oats $2.74; winter wheat $5.72; and spring wheat $4.89.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: November 24, 2020 @ 7:05 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.