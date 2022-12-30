Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $6.82; oats $3.81; beans $14.87; winter wheat $8.49; spring wheat $8.76
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 5:38 pm
