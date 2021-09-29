Prices quoted Wednesday
ADM/Growmark: $5.54
County PIK price: corn $5.19; beans $12.59; oats $4.95; winter wheat $6.63; spring wheat $8.77.
Marlene Johnson, 67, of Fulton, IL died September 28, 2021. Funeral is a 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 2nd at Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Fulton, with a visitation starting at 12 noon. Make online condolences at www.bosmarenkes.com.
Donald Glenn Hesse, 91, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away quietly with family members by his side on September 24, 2021, at Maggie's House in DeWitt. Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. www.schultzfuneralhomes.com
Ordean "Bud" McDermott, 96 of Clinton, passed away, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rock River Hospice Home - Sterling, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Carl John Planthaber, Jr., 76, of Camanche, Iowa, died Sunday at his home. Services are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.