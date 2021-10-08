Prices quoted Friday.
• ADM/Growmark: N/A.
• County PIK price: corn $5.25; beans $12.07; oats $5.01; winter wheat $7.32; and spring wheat $9.03.
Harry "Bud" Rutenbeck, 96, of Clinton passed away Friday at Country Manor - Davenport, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Harold Striley, 73 of Camanche passed away October 8, 2021 at MercyOne. Services will be 10:00am, Friday, October 15 at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes, Camanche. Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday. Full obituary will be in Tuesday's paper.
Shirley Stralow-Nelson of Morrison died October 7, 2021 at Resthave Home. Her funeral service will be at 11:00AM on Monday, October 11, 2021 with visitation at 9:30AM. Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison is in charge of arrangements. www.bosmarenkes.com
