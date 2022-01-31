Prices quoted Monday.
- ADM/Growmark: $6.25.
- County PIK price: corn $6.25; oats $6.05; beans $14.24; winter wheat $8.11; spring wheat $8.71.
Donald "Don" Galusha, 92 of Bryant, passed away Sunday, January 30th at Mercy One Hospital. In following Don's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. Services will be held at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Marie C. Bromley, 95, of Clinton, passed away Monday at the Alverno. Services are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
Christopher John Ross, 49, of Maquoketa, passed away Sunday in Maquoketa. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
