A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 11, 2020 @ 7:25 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Prices quoted Monday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.19
• County PIK price: corn $2.97; beans $8.13; oats $2.73; winter wheat $4.86; and spring wheat $4.76.
