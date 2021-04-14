Prices quoted Wednesday
ADM/Growmark: $6.02
County PIK price: corn $5.69; beans $13.85; oats $3.24; winter wheat $6.18; spring wheat $5.86.
Nathaniel Voss, 48 died Monday March 1, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Lakeview Gazebo in Morrison Rockwood State Park. McDonald Funeral Home handled arrangements.
WILLIAM E. CONNELLY, 96, Morrison, IL, died Sunday, April 11, 2021 at CGH Medical Center. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home.
