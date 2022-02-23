Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $6.50; oats $6.20; beans $15.70; winter wheat $8.37; spring wheat $9.34.
Linda L. Hansen, 73, of Clinton passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at MercyOne - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Judy Dahl Hammen, 79, of Clinton passed away Monday. She was a long-time employee of NCH and retired in 1997. As per her request, there will be no services. Snell-Zornig assisted the family with arrangements.
Kathleen "Kay" Claussen, 98 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Westwing Place in DeWitt. Cremation rites will be accorded. Further arrangements are pending with the Pape Funeral Home.
