Prices quoted Tuesday
• ADM/Growmark $6.06
• County PIK price: corn $5.95; beans $13.72; oats $5.88; winter wheat $7.12; and spring wheat $8.84.
Dean A. Bodnar, 83, of Clinton, passed away, Sunday, January 9, 2022 at CGH Medical Center - Sterling, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Richard Stuhlman, 84, of Camanche passed away Friday, January 7. His body was donated to the University of Iowa. Snell-Zornig Funerals Homes is caring for the family and his full obituary can be viewed at www.snellzornig.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.