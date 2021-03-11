Prices quoted Thursday
ADM/Growmark: $5.39
County PIK price: corn $5.33; beans $14.00; oats $3.53; winter wheat $6.37; spring wheat $5.77
GREGORY "PIGGY" PROUD, of Morrison died March 9th. Cremation rites accorded. A memorial visitation is 1:00 - 3:30 PM Sunday, March 14th at Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison, followed by military funeral honors. View obituary at www.bosmarenkes.com.
Irene Nielsen 87 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, March 8th in Phoenix, AZ. A Gathering of Family and Friends and Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
