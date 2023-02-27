Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.37.
*County PIK price: corn $6.51; oats $3.41; beans $14.95; winter wheat $8.41; spring wheat $8.35.
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 4:11 pm
