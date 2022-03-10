Prices quoted Thursday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.26.
*County PIK price: corn $7.27; oats $5.98; beans $16.42; winter wheat $11.42; spring wheat $11.00.
Becky Frederick, 67, of Camanche, passed away, Monday at MercyOne. Memorial Services will be 2:00pm, Thursday (March 10) with visitation from 1:00pm to service time at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
