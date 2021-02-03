Prices quoted Wednesday
• ADM/Growmark: $5.52
• County PIK price: corn $5.26; beans $13.24; oats $3.36; winter wheat $6.42; and spring wheat $5.65.
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: February 3, 2021 @ 6:10 pm
Edward C. Broderick, 71, of Sabula, formerly of Clinton, passed away, Wednesday at MercyOne - Dubuque. Visitation will be Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 10:00am - 1:00pm at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Alan Bark 66 of Clinton, died Friday Jan. 29, 2021 at his home. A Celebration of Life Gathering held Saturday Feb. 6th from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Pape Funeral Home. Online condolences left at www.papefh.com
