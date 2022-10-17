Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.84.
*County PIK price: corn $6.78; oats $3.70; beans $13.51; winter wheat $9.23; spring wheat $8.79.
A few showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: October 17, 2022 @ 4:14 pm
