Prices quoted Thursday.
• ADM/Growmark: $3.24.
• County PIK price: corn $3.21; beans $8.42; oats $2.39; winter wheat $4.71; and spring wheat $5.18.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
William F. Schwartz age 45 of Clinton died Friday, March 27, 2020 in Clinton. Cremation rites were accorded. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Suzanne E. Petersen age 74 of Clinton died Tuesday March 31, 2020 at Eagle Point Nursing Home in Clinton. Cremation rites will be accorded. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.