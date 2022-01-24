Prices quoted Monday.
• ADM/Growmark: $6.29.
• County PIK price: corn $6.06; oats $5.68; beans $13.84; winter wheat $8.19; and spring wheat $9.02.
Henry Nickolas Knudsen, 86, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Saturday at his home in Clinton. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting snellzornig.com.
LuluBelle "Lou" Marie Turner, 86, of Clinton, IA, passed away Saturday at West Wing, DeWitt. Arrangements are pending at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
