Prices quoted Friday
• ADM/Growmark: $4.19
• County PIK price: corn $3.99; beans $10.43; oats $2.78; winter wheat $6.05; and spring wheat $5.32.
Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Near record low temperatures. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%..
Updated: October 26, 2020 @ 10:18 pm
