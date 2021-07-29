Prices quoted Thursday
• ADM/Growmark: $6.73
• County PIK price: corn $6.40; beans $14.10; oats $3.91; winter wheat $6.40; and spring wheat $8.29.
Virginia Bergman 96 of Clinton, died Wednesday July 28, 2021 at Big Meadows NH in Savanna, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial service planned Friday Aug. 6th at Prince of Peace, Clinton. Pape Funeral Home assisting.
Edith Rae Pruett age 66 of Clinton, died Monday July 26, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home, Clinton. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at Springdale Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
CLINTON [mdash] Henry Bartels, 80, of Clinton, formerly of Camanche, died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home. A private service is being planned. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting …
