Prices quoted Friday
• ADM/Growmark $5.95
• County PIK price: corn $5.80; beans $12.47; oats $6.21; winter wheat $7.58; and spring wheat $9.77.
Showers and thundershowers early, turning windy after midnight with mixed rain and snow showers possible. Thunder possible. Low near 30F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 5:27 pm
Tom Powell, 80, of Camanche passed away Friday at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Rita Jean Morgan, 62 of Monticello, Iowa passed away Monday December 6th. Family and friends will gather from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Pape Funeral Home, Clinton. See Rita's obit at www.papefh.com.
