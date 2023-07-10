Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.