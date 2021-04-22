Prices quoted Thursday
ADM/Growmark: $6.61
County PIK price: corn $5.91; beans $14.51; oats $3.30; winter wheat $6.41; spring wheat $6.03.
Gennett L. Nelson age 98 of Clinton, died Tuesday April 20, 2021 at her home. Private family graveside service held Monday at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home assisting the family. Online condolences left at www.papefh.com.
