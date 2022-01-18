Prices quoted Tuesday.
• ADM/Growmark: $6.03.
• County PIK price: corn $5.87; oats $5.35; beans $13.40; winter wheat $7.56; and spring wheat $8.40.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 18, 2022 @ 5:56 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Duane E. Bark 62 Clinton, died Monday Jan. 17, 2022 at MercyOne, Clinton. Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life Service held later date. Memorials to the family. Online condolences left at www.papefh.com
Charleen Smith, 85 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, January 16th. Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will take place June 25, 2022 at her home. Pape Funeral Home is assisting. View her obit at www.papefh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.