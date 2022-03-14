Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 14, 2022 @ 5:41 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.19.
*County PIK price: corn $7.30; oats $6.04; beans $16.53; winter wheat $9.93; spring wheat $10.13.
