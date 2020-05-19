Prices quoted Tuesday
• County PIK price: corn $2.97; beans $8.10; oats $2.87; winter wheat $4.65; and spring wheat $4.64.
CLINTON [mdash] He was born to Morris and Alma Voss Petersen in Bryant, Iowa on the Voss Family Farm. Petersen graduated from Charlotte High School in 1952. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was active during the Korean War and served as M.P. in Alaska. Pete…
Richard Barnes, Sr. 71 of Clinton, died Sunday May 17, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital Iowa City. Cremation rites will be accorded. Pape Funeral Home assisting the family. Online condolences left at www.papefh.com.
