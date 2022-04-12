Prices quoted Tuesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.79.
*County PIK price: corn $7.43; oats $7.19; beans $16.25; winter wheat $10.42; spring wheat $10.80.
Windy with scattered late night thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: April 12, 2022 @ 6:47 pm
Paula Rice, passed away Sunday, April 10. Celebration of life will be held 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, at Law Jones Funeral Home, Thomson. Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. the same day.
CAMANCHE [mdash] Alice Mullen, 90, of Camanche, passed away, Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Alverno. Alice is survived by 3 children, one step-son, and several grand & great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Guy Rogness, husband William (Bill) Mullen, Larry & Eric Mullen.…
