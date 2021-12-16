Prices quoted Thursday
• ADM/Growmark $5.92
• County PIK price: corn $5.79; beans $12.46; oats $6.11; winter wheat $7.40; and spring wheat $9.64.
Clear. Windy this evening. Low 22F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear. Windy this evening. Low 22F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 16, 2021 @ 3:52 pm
Colleen Huling, 63 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, December 15th at her home. Funeral services will be 12:00 noon Monday, December 20, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church, Andover. Visitation 10:00 AM Monday until service time at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.