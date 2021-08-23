Prices quoted Monday
ADM/Growmark $6.18
• County PIK price: corn $5.98; beans $13.10; oats $4.14; winter wheat $6.75; and spring wheat $8.70.
Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 23, 2021 @ 8:04 pm
Therese J. Donahue, 94 of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Further arrangements are pending with Pape Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.