Prices quoted Friday
• ADM/Growmark: $6.35
• County PIK price: corn $6.13; beans $13.87; oats $3.31; winter wheat $5.75; and spring wheat $7.60.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Patricia J. Danielson, 85, of Clinton, Iowa passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf. Services are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
Ben "Jack" Tietjens, 82 of Clinton, died Monday, July 12th. Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, July 15th at Pape Funeral Home. Services 10:30 AM on Friday, July 16th at St. John Lutheran Church.
ROBERT L. "BOB" HANSON, 78, of Albany, IL, died Sunday, July 11, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, IA. The Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, Fulton, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Geraldine "Gerry" Pestka Dixon, 81 of Clinton, died Sunday. Visitation is 3:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, July 16th at Pape Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 3:00 PM. Mass Saturday morning at Prince of Peace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.