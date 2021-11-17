Prices quoted Wednesday
• ADM/Growmark $5.84
• County PIK price: corn $5.56; beans $12.22; oats $6.28; winter wheat $7.78; and spring wheat $9.76.
Sgt. Dalton J. Hill (E5), 24 of Fort Bliss, Texas passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Landis Andresen 40 of Clinton, died Sunday Nov. 13, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospital. Funeral service 11:00 AM Saturday Nov. 20th at Pape Funeral Home. Visitation Friday 4-7 PM at funeral home, where further arrangements pending.
