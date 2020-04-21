A few clouds. Low 36F. W winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 4:53 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Prices quoted Tuesday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.11
• County PIK price: corn $2.99; beans $7.98; oats $2.63; winter wheat $5.04; and spring wheat $4.91.
Corrine J. Evers, 89 of Bryant, passed away Friday, April 17th at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport. Further arrangements are pending with the Pape Funeral Home.
