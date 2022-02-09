Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.43.
*County PIK price: corn $6.10; oats $6.69; beans $15.36; winter wheat $7.89; spring wheat $8.76.
Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Updated: February 9, 2022 @ 5:38 pm
Richard "Dick" Eversoll, 68, Clinton, died February 8th at Eagle Point Nursing Home. In following Dick's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. Services are being planned for a later date (May 17th) at the Pape Funeral Home.
Nancy Thurston, 80 of Clinton, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, February 9th, surrounded by family. Visitation Sunday, February 13th from 11 AM to 2 PM at Pape Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 PM.
MORRISON [mdash] ARLYN D. HUIZENGA, 76, died February 7th at his home in Morrison. A Celebration of Life potluck at noon, Saturday, February 12th will be held at 12342 Spring Valley Road, Morrison. More information at www.bosmarenkes.com
CLINTON [mdash] Herman E. "Gene" Fry age 75 of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Monday Jan. 31, 2022 at his home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services are being planned for a later date. The Pape Funeral Home, Clinton, IA is assisting the family. Herman was born on Sept. 10,…
